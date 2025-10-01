The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House Considering Crackdown on Drug Cartels From Venezuela: Trump

Oct 1, 2025

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 1:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump said that the White House is weighing actions to crack down on drug cartels coming by land from Venezuela. The Trump administration has also deployed warships to the Caribbean. The Pentagon has built up a force of more than 6,500 troops in the region, according to a daily. His remarks followed recent US military strikes in international waters in the southern Caribbean, targeting boats that the White House alleged were transporting illicit drugs from Venezuela. According to US accounts, as many as 17 people aboard three vessels were killed in these strikes.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Government Shuts Down Amid Congressional Deadlock

Oct 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Uzbekistan Discuss Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Oct 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Embassy in Lebanon Organises Seminar to Promote Business Ties

Oct 1, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Government Shuts Down Amid Congressional Deadlock

1 October 2025 1:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Uzbekistan Discuss Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

1 October 2025 1:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Embassy in Lebanon Organises Seminar to Promote Business Ties

1 October 2025 1:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Police Use Tear Gas as Youth Protests Resume in Madagascar Capital

1 October 2025 1:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments