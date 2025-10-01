White House Considering Crackdown on Drug Cartels From Venezuela: Trump

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 1:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump said that the White House is weighing actions to crack down on drug cartels coming by land from Venezuela. The Trump administration has also deployed warships to the Caribbean. The Pentagon has built up a force of more than 6,500 troops in the region, according to a daily. His remarks followed recent US military strikes in international waters in the southern Caribbean, targeting boats that the White House alleged were transporting illicit drugs from Venezuela. According to US accounts, as many as 17 people aboard three vessels were killed in these strikes.