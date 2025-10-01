The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Police Use Tear Gas as Youth Protests Resume in Madagascar Capital

Oct 1, 2025

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 1:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Police fired tear gas as hundreds of young protesters returned to the streets of the capital, Antananarivo, despite President Andry Rajoelina agreeing to dissolve his government. The so-called Gen-Z protests have seen thousands demonstrate in cities across Madagascar since Thursday, demanding an end to repeated water and power cuts. The President had sacked his government on Monday, but protesters responded to calls on social media for a fresh rally on Tuesday.

Rajoelina acknowledged the public anger and apologised for his government’s failings in a televised address on Monday. He said he wants to open a channel of communication with young people. The UN’s human rights chief reported at least 22 deaths and more than 100 injuries. Although Madagascar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected those figures, insisting they were not based on official data.

Organisers say they have taken inspiration from youth-led movements in Kenya, Nepal and Morocco. The movement in Madagascar has been largely coordinated on social media, particularly Facebook.

Madagascar is an island country in the Indian Ocean that includes the island of Madagascar and numerous smaller peripheral islands. The country has over three crore population.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Government Shuts Down Amid Congressional Deadlock

Oct 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Uzbekistan Discuss Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Oct 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Embassy in Lebanon Organises Seminar to Promote Business Ties

Oct 1, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Government Shuts Down Amid Congressional Deadlock

1 October 2025 1:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Uzbekistan Discuss Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

1 October 2025 1:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Embassy in Lebanon Organises Seminar to Promote Business Ties

1 October 2025 1:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Police Use Tear Gas as Youth Protests Resume in Madagascar Capital

1 October 2025 1:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments