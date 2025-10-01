Police Use Tear Gas as Youth Protests Resume in Madagascar Capital

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 1:04 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Police fired tear gas as hundreds of young protesters returned to the streets of the capital, Antananarivo, despite President Andry Rajoelina agreeing to dissolve his government. The so-called Gen-Z protests have seen thousands demonstrate in cities across Madagascar since Thursday, demanding an end to repeated water and power cuts. The President had sacked his government on Monday, but protesters responded to calls on social media for a fresh rally on Tuesday.

Rajoelina acknowledged the public anger and apologised for his government’s failings in a televised address on Monday. He said he wants to open a channel of communication with young people. The UN’s human rights chief reported at least 22 deaths and more than 100 injuries. Although Madagascar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected those figures, insisting they were not based on official data.

Organisers say they have taken inspiration from youth-led movements in Kenya, Nepal and Morocco. The movement in Madagascar has been largely coordinated on social media, particularly Facebook.

Madagascar is an island country in the Indian Ocean that includes the island of Madagascar and numerous smaller peripheral islands. The country has over three crore population.