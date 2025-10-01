Indian Embassy in Lebanon Organises Seminar to Promote Business Ties

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 1:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian Embassy in Lebanon organised a seminar in Beirut on the ‘Promotion of Tourism and Business in India’, focusing on boosting tourism and business ties between India and Lebanon. Indian Ambassador Noor Rahman Sheikh moderated a panel discussion highlighting the country’s rich heritage, breathtaking destinations, and business opportunities.

Laura El Khazen Lahoud, Lebanon’s Tourism Minister, attended the event as the Chief Guest and MP Ali Oseirran, President of the Lebanese-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee, joined as the Guest of Honour. Several other Lebanese senior officials, various tourism sector representatives, and prominent businessmen also attended the event.

Earlier in March, the Embassy organised a Multi-sectoral Business Seminar in Beirut to foster stronger India-Lebanon trade ties. Lebanon’s imports from India stood at 337 million US dollars in 2025, as compared to 323 million dollars in 2024. India is the 11th largest import source for Lebanon.

India established diplomatic relations with Lebanon in 1954.