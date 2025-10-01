India, Uzbekistan Discuss Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 1:08 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Uzbekistan have discussed measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sphere of counter terrorism. During the ninth meeting of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism held in Tashkent yesterday, both sides examined threats posed by terrorist groups. During the meeting, Uzbekistan condemned the terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that both countries exchanged views on countering extremism and radicalisation, combating financing of terrorism, and preventing the use of technology for terrorist activities. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations.