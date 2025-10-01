The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Houthis Claim Cruise Missile Attack on Dutch Cargo Ship in Gulf of Aden

Oct 1, 2025

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 1:01 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Yemen’s Houthi militants claimed responsibility today for an attack on the Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht, which caught fire in the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis’ military spokesperson said that Monday’s attack was carried out by a cruise missile. The strike injured two sailors and forced a helicopter evacuation of the ship’s 19 crew members, according to the EU maritime mission Aspides and the vessel’s operator.

The Iran-aligned group has launched numerous assaults on vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, targeting ships they deem linked to Israel in what they describe as solidarity with Palestinians over Israel’s war on Gaza. It was the first Houthi attack on a commercial ship since September 1, when they targeted Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray near Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Yanbu. 

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Government Shuts Down Amid Congressional Deadlock

Oct 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Uzbekistan Discuss Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Oct 1, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Embassy in Lebanon Organises Seminar to Promote Business Ties

Oct 1, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Government Shuts Down Amid Congressional Deadlock

1 October 2025 1:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Uzbekistan Discuss Strengthening Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

1 October 2025 1:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Embassy in Lebanon Organises Seminar to Promote Business Ties

1 October 2025 1:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Police Use Tear Gas as Youth Protests Resume in Madagascar Capital

1 October 2025 1:04 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments