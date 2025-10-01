At Least 91 Students Trapped After Islamic School Collapse in Indonesia

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 1:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 91 students remain trapped in concrete rubble almost two days after an Islamic school building collapsed in Indonesia. More than 300 rescue workers are desperately working to free survivors this morning. The structure fell on top of hundreds of people, mostly teen boys who had been performing afternoon prayers on Monday at a century-old al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in East Java Province. Female students were praying in another part of the building and managed to escape, said survivors.

At least three students have been confirmed dead and 100 others injured, many with head injuries and broken bones.

Rescuers have been running oxygen, water and food from narrow gaps to those still trapped under the debris to keep them alive, some of them pinned in place. The prayer hall had been two stories, but two more were being added without a permit, according to authorities.