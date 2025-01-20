The Indian Awaaz

West Bengal: Sanjay Roy sentenced to life imprisonment in RG Kar rape & murder case

Jan 20, 2025

A sessions court in Kolkata’s Sealdah has sentenced prime accused Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape and murder case. Sessions Judge Anirban Das also held that the state government will have to pay the victim’s family compensation of 17 lakh rupees. Sanjoy Roy was declared guilty in the case by the court on Saturday last week.

The body of the PGT doctor was recovered from a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College on 9th August last year. Sanjoy Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on 10th August. Later, he was handed over to the CBI, and the CBI charged Sanjoy Roy in the case.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has welcomed the judgment delivered by the sessions court in Kolkata regarding the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College. In a statement, the commission said that despite the panel advocating for the imposition of the death penalty, it acknowledges the court’s decision to impose a sentence of life imprisonment on the convict. It added that this conviction will instill a sense of justice in society and remind everyone that such crimes will not go unpunished.

