Singapore tightens screen time rules for children

Singapore has introduced stricter regulations on-screen use for children as part of the “Grow Well SG” health initiative. Starting February 1, preschools will ban screen use for children under 18 months and limit it to educational purposes for those aged 18 months to six years. Primary and secondary schools will require students to store phones during lessons and restrict device use to designated times like recess or after school. Updated health guidelines recommend less than one hour of daily screen time for children aged three to six and under two hours for those aged seven to 12, excluding schoolwork. Parents are encouraged to limit access to mobile devices and social media. The initiative aims to promote healthier lifestyles, focusing on nutrition, sleep, learning, and physical activity.