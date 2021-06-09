Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
Weather update for major cities across India

WEB DESK

The National Capital Delhi will have strong winds during day time. The minimum temperature was 30 degrees and the maximum will go up to 42 degree Celsius.

Chennai will have a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius while the maximum is expected to be around 37 degrees.

Mumbai will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 30 degrees.

Kolkata will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The minimum temperature was 27 degree Celsius and the maximum will go up to 37 degrees.

Jammu will have a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The minimum temperature was 29 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 40 degrees.

Srinagar will also have a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The temperature will hover between 19 and 33 degree Celsius.

Leh will have a mainly clear sky. The temperature will hover between ten and 25 degree Celsius.

Gilgit will see a mainly clear sky with the temperature moving between 17 and 39 degree Celsius.

Muzaffarabad will have a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The minimum temperature was 22 degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 39 degrees.

Chandigarh will have a mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature was 30 degrees and the maximum will be around 41 degree Celsius.

Dehradun will have a partly cloudy sky. The minimum temperature was 24 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 37 degrees.

In Hyderabad, rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night. The minimum temperature was 26 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 36 degrees.

Ahmedabad will have a generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm. The minimum temperature was 28 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 37 degrees.

Bhopal will have a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm. The minimum temperature was 24 degree Celsius and the maximum will be 36 degrees.

And, Guwahati will have a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius while the maximum will be 32 degrees.

SPORTS

Indian cricketers to get three-week break after WTC final

The Indian team management has decided to give a three-week break to its players after the World Test Champion ...

7-member Indian Swimming squad to take part in Olympic Qualifying events in Serbia

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 7-member Swimming team, including Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash will ta ...

Indian Archers set-off to Paris for World Cup Stage-3

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A four member Indian women archery team accompanied by five officials is in P ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

