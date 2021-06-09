Weather update for major cities across India

WEB DESK

The National Capital Delhi will have strong winds during day time. The minimum temperature was 30 degrees and the maximum will go up to 42 degree Celsius.

Chennai will have a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius while the maximum is expected to be around 37 degrees.

Mumbai will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 30 degrees.

Kolkata will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The minimum temperature was 27 degree Celsius and the maximum will go up to 37 degrees.

Jammu will have a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The minimum temperature was 29 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 40 degrees.

Srinagar will also have a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The temperature will hover between 19 and 33 degree Celsius.

Leh will have a mainly clear sky. The temperature will hover between ten and 25 degree Celsius.

Gilgit will see a mainly clear sky with the temperature moving between 17 and 39 degree Celsius.

Muzaffarabad will have a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening. The minimum temperature was 22 degree Celsius and the maximum will be around 39 degrees.

Chandigarh will have a mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature was 30 degrees and the maximum will be around 41 degree Celsius.

Dehradun will have a partly cloudy sky. The minimum temperature was 24 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 37 degrees.

In Hyderabad, rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night. The minimum temperature was 26 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 36 degrees.

Ahmedabad will have a generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm. The minimum temperature was 28 degree Celsius while the maximum will be around 37 degrees.

Bhopal will have a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm. The minimum temperature was 24 degree Celsius and the maximum will be 36 degrees.

And, Guwahati will have a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature was 25 degree Celsius while the maximum will be 32 degrees.