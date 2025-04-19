WAVES is emerging as global connector between creators, buyers, and markets for creative solutions: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the world of creators and their economy is going through a fundamental change. Interacting with the news media today in New Delhi ahead of the maiden World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, Mr Vaishnaw said, with the advent of technology, the old model is giving way to the new model, creating opportunities as well as challenges. Saying that the shape of the media world is changing, he stressed on the collective need as a country to respond to the new model. Mr Vaishnaw mentioned that the creator’s economy is growing exponentially.

The Minister said, WAVES seeks to evolve itself as a global platform for media and entertainment, just as Davos serves as a global platform for economic policies. He said, India’s creative economy has received an overwhelming boost, with more than one lakh registrations for WAVES 2025.

Mr Vaishnaw said, the top innovators will be honoured with Awards, celebrating their contributions to the evolving global media and entertainment landscape. He said, Government is finding a way to connect the world with the creators. The Minister said, WAVES is emerging as a global connector between creators, buyers, and markets for scalable creative solutions. He said, through WAVES, buyers and sellers are getting a platform, where creators can offer their content and firms can source quality creative work.

Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju highlighted the significance of collective dialogue in shaping the future of the media landscape. He emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to engaging with stakeholders across platforms and appreciated the active participation of media organizations in the lead-up to WAVES 2025.

The interaction was attended by about 20 media houses from the national as well as regional news media.