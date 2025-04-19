India’s pharmaceutical exports surge over 9% to reach 30 billion dollars in last financial year

India’s pharmaceutical exports surpassed 30 billion dollar in the last financial year, with the United States remaining a key market, accounting for more than one-third of the country’s total pharma exports.

According to official trade data, pharmaceutical exports reached over 30 billion dollar in Financial Year 2024-25, marking an increase of over 9 per cent compared to nearly 27.5 billion dollar in Financial Year 2023-24. In March 2025, pharma exports registered a year-on-year surge of over 30 per cent, rising to 3,681 million dollar from 2,806 million dollar in the same month of the previous fiscal year, as per the data.

The exports to the United States, in value terms, recorded a growth of over 14 percent in Financial Year 2024-25. Other countries on top of India’s pharma exports were the UK, Brazil, France and South Africa last fiscal.