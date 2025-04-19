Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s pharmaceutical exports surge over 9% to reach 30 billion dollars in last financial year

Apr 20, 2025

India’s pharmaceutical exports surpassed 30 billion dollar in the last financial year, with the United States remaining a key market, accounting for more than one-third of the country’s total pharma exports.

According to official trade data, pharmaceutical exports reached over 30 billion dollar in Financial Year 2024-25, marking an increase of over 9 per cent compared to nearly 27.5 billion dollar in Financial Year 2023-24. In March 2025, pharma exports registered a year-on-year surge of over 30 per cent, rising to 3,681 million dollar from 2,806 million dollar in the same month of the previous fiscal year, as per the data.

The exports to the United States, in value terms, recorded a growth of over 14 percent in Financial Year 2024-25. Other countries on top of India’s pharma exports were the UK, Brazil, France and South Africa last fiscal.

Elon Musk to Visit India Later This Year

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

WAVES is emerging as global connector between creators, buyers, and markets for creative solutions: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Apr 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Forex Reserves Rise by $1.56 Billion, Cross $677.8 Billion Mark

Apr 19, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Finance Ministry Labels Reports on GST on UPI Transactions as False and Baseless

Apr 18, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Visit USA, Peru for Key Economic Engagements

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Extends Condolences To Families of Mustafabad Building Collapse Victims, Orders Probe

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Elon Musk to Visit India Later This Year

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Second Round of US-Iran Nuclear Talks Begins in Rome

20 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!