Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Forex Reserves Rise by $1.56 Billion, Cross $677.8 Billion Mark

Apr 19, 2025

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose by 1.56 billion dollars, reaching over 677.8 billion dollars in the week ending April 11. According to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India, during the last week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, were up by 892 million dollars to around 575 billion dollars. Gold reserves increased by 638 million dollars, totalling 79.99 billion dollars. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s position in the International Monetary Fund was up by 43 million dollars, reaching 4.5 billion dollars, while Special Drawing Rights declined by 6 million dollars, reaching 18.35 billion dollars.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Finance Ministry Labels Reports on GST on UPI Transactions as False and Baseless

Apr 18, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

ECB Cuts Interest Rates to 2.25% Amid Slowing Growth, Trade Tensions

Apr 18, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

UNCTAD projects India’s economy to grow by 6.5 % in 2025

Apr 18, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

IT प्रमुख इंफोसिस वित्त वर्ष 2026 में 15,000-20,000 फ्रेश स्नातकों को नियुक्त करेगा

19 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

केंद्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव ने भारत में बने अल्ट्रा-ड्यूरेबल टैबलेट की मजबूती का किया परीक्षण 

19 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

CBI Raids 5 Locations in Chhattisgarh in Ongoing PSC Recruitment Scam Probe

19 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s Forex Reserves Rise by $1.56 Billion, Cross $677.8 Billion Mark

19 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!