Voting underway in Singapore to elect new Parliament

People in Singapore are casting their votes to elect new Parliament of the country. The voting began this morning at 05:30 AM, Indian Standard Time and will continue till 5:30 in the evening. A total of 206 candidates from 11 parties, including two independents, are vying for 92 seats across 32 constituencies. Over 27 lakh people are eligible to cast their ballots this year. The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) already has five seats, following a walkover in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Group Representation Constituency.

This election marks the first time Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is leading the ruling PAP in an electoral contest. PAP has won every election since independence of Singapore in 1965.

This time, the PAP is facing major opposition from the Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh, his Progress Singapore Party (PSP) counterpart Leong Mun Wai and the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah. Key issues that emerged during the campaign included the rising cost of living, limited housing availability, a sluggish economy, and concerns about a potential recession.

Counting will begin immediately at designated centres after the polls close. Preliminary results from sample counts, which are based on a random tally of ballot papers from each polling station, are expected to be released earlier in the night to give an indication of the likely outcome.a