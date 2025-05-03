Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

7.4 magnitude earthquake Hits Southern Chile, Tsunami Alert Issued

May 3, 2025

A massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina today, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami alert. The earthquake struck between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of just 10 kilometres. Chile’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service said that the coastal area of the Magallanes region in the southern tip of the country should be evacuated due to the risk of a tsunami. Chilean President Gabriel Boric also urged the public to evacuate the Magallanes region’s coastline.

