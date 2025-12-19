Vladimir Putin criticises EU’s attempts to seize Russian assets

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticised the European Union’s attempts to seize Russian assets, calling the move a robbery. Speaking during his annual question-and-answer session and year-end press conference today, Mr Putin said the seizure was being done openly and warned it would undermine trust in the eurozone. He added that many countries, including Russia, keep gold and foreign currency reserves in Europe, and such actions could have wider consequences.

Meanwhile, no agreement was reached at on a reparations loan for Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets. Instead, the European bloc will raise 90 billion euros in joint debt to fund Ukraine for the next two years. Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia will not take part in the scheme. Earlier, Brussels summit also ended in a deadlock, after Belgium demanded unlimited guarantees before allowing the use of Russian assets held in the country. Efforts led by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to secure the loan were unsuccessful.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, the EU’s main objective of guaranteeing financial support for Ukraine had been achieved. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said EU backing for Ukraine remains secure. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has again opposed the plan, refusing to provide financial support to Ukraine and criticising EU leaders over their handling of the conflict.