Russian forces advancing across Ukraine and on track to achieve military goals: Putin

Dec 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin today said that Russian forces are advancing across Ukraine and Moscow is on track to achieve its military goals. At his year-end news conference, Putin said Russian troops have seized the strategic initiative and would make further gains by the end of the year. Russia’s larger, better-equipped military has made slow but steady advances in recent months.

The annual event and call-in show let Russians question Putin, who has led the country for 25 years and uses it to project authority and outline his views. This year’s news conference has drawn close attention for Putin’s remarks on Ukraine and a U.S.-backed peace initiative. Putin said that Russia was open to a peaceful settlement that addresses what the Kremlin describes as the root causes of the conflict. He warned earlier this week that Moscow would seek to expand its territorial gains if Ukraine and its Western allies reject those terms.

