Over 5,700 Afghan refugees repatriated from Pakistan and Iran in one day

Dec 19, 2025

AMN/ WEBD DESK

More than 5,700 Afghan refugees were repatriated from Pakistan and Iran in a single day yesterday. Sharing a report on migrants’ issues on X, Taliban Deputy Spokesperson Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 1,084 families returned to Afghanistan. He informed that many of them received humanitarian aid and SIM cards as they returned through Herat, Helmand, Nangarhar, Nimroz and Kandahar border crossings. The UN and other humanitarian organisations have urged Pakistan to ensure that any returns are voluntary and in accordance with international obligations. They warned that mass repatriations can put pressure on housing, services, and livelihoods in Afghanistan.

