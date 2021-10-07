Pak PM Imran Khan faces flak after his govt starts talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan
Violence increasing in Kashmir, Terrorism Hasn’t Stopped After Article 370 Abrogation: Rahul Gandhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Central Government of completely failing to provide security to the people of J&K.

Condemning the incidents of violence in Kashmir Congress leader said:”Incidents of violence are increasing in Kashmir. Terrorism has neither stopped due to demonetisation nor after the abrogation of Article 370 – the central government has completely failed to provide security,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“We strongly condemn the attacks on our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and send our condolences to the families of the deceased,”he said.

Gandhi’s remarks on Kashmir came after two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by militants in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

The killing of the teachers, which drew widespread condemnation, took the number of civilians shot dead in the last five days in Kashmir valley to seven, including four from among the minorities.

On Tuesday, the Kashmir Valley witnessed three targeted civilian killings in 90 minutes, which included a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo and the owner of the city’s most famous pharmacy, and a ‘golgappa’ and ‘bhelpuri’ seller from Bihar.

