Vice President, PM, Lok Sabha Speaker launch Sansad TV

AMN

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today jointly launched the Sansad TV this evening. The launch of Sansad TV date coincides with the International Day of Democracy. In February this year, a decision was taken to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV and rechristen the merged entity as Sansad TV.

The programming of this TV will primarily be in four categories – functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes, policies, history, and culture of India and issues, interests, concerns of contemporary nature. In his address, Vice President said that we are the most vibrant parliamentary democracy in the world and this event highlights the important linkages between media and democratic governance.

He said, Parliament and legislatures have a key role to play and there is a need to have meaningful debates echoing people’s aspirations. Mr Naidu said that the loud disruptive noise should not drown the voice of people and there is a need for a meaningful debates echoing people’s aspirations. He pointed out that Parliament is the heartbeat of our democracy and media the eyes and ears and we have to ensure that both are in good health.

Mr Naidu stressed that Media should function as Means of Empowerment for Development through Informed Actions by the citizens. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is the mother of democracy and for it, democracy is not only a constitutional structure but a national spirit. In his address on this occasion, Mr Modi said that the day of launch of Sansad TV is adding another important chapter to the country’s parliamentary system.

He said, today, the country is getting such a medium of communication and dialogue in the form of Sansad TV, which will serve as the new voice of the country’s democracy and people’s representatives. The Prime Minister added that the 21st century is bringing a revolution in communication and dialogue and in such changing times, it becomes necessary that the channels associated with Parliament should also transform themselves according to these modern arrangements.

Mr Modi said, as we are celebrating Engineer’s Day today, we should not forget that Engineers play a key role and hold a prominent contribution to the TV industry. He said, we often say, Content is King, but in Democracy, he believes that Content is Connect which is often discussed and debated upon in the parliament that encourages the youth’s participation and involvement in governance.

The Prime Minister highlighted the role of the media in the context of 75 years of independence when both glory of the past and promise of the future are before us. He said when the media takes up issues like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, that reaches the people with great speed. He suggested that the media can play a role in disseminating the efforts of the people during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by planning 75 episodes on the freedom struggle or bringing out special supplements to mark the occasion.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that programs on Panchayats working as grassroots democracies will also be made on Sansad TV. On the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Sansad TV which has been launched today will act as establishing a brige of commmunication between Parliament and Public. He said, programmes related to the function of Panchayat to Parliament will be presented before the people.