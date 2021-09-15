India: 75.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Recovery rate stands at 97.62%
AMN
More than 75 crore 89 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Over 61 lakh 15 thousand vaccine doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the country during the last 24 hours.
Over 27 thousand new cases of COVID-19 reported in the same period. Daily new cases are less than 30 thousand for last four days.
The country’s active caseload is currently at three lakh 51 thousand 87. The active cases constitute 1.05 per cent of the total reported cases so far. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.62 per cent. 284 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.