V-P Dhankhar calls for action to prevent cash recovery-like incidents in Judiciary

Mar 24, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed deep concern over the issue of recovery of cash from the residence of Delhi High Court Justice and called for the eradication of such malaise to prevent a recurrence.

Mr Dhankhar today held a meeting with Leader of the House JP Nadda and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge over the issue in the Parliament House.

The Chairman lauded Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for taking prompt action in this matter. He said the constitution of a committee by the Chief Justice is also a factor that needs consideration. He said it would be worthwhile to await the outcome of the committee, as that will enable it to have the entire material for consideration. The chairman said he would schedule a meeting and send intimation as suggested by Mallikarjun Kharge and JP Nadda in this direction. He said he would extend an invitation to floor leaders in the Council of States to take a call on this.

