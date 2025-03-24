Parliament: Both Houses Face Repeated Adjournments Over Shivakumar’s Alleged Remarks

Staff Reporter

Both Houses of Parliament today witnessed multiple adjournments over the reported remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to change the Constitution for providing reservation to a particular minority group.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day, while the Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments over the issue. In the Rajya Sabha, when the House reassembled after the second adjournment at 2.15, amid din, the House cleared a few amendments made by the Lok Sabha in the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024.

The bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha. As ruckus continued, the House was adjourned for the day. Earlier, when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 2 PM, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister has not said anything to change the Constitution, alleging that it was ruling party leaders who have talked about changing the Constitution many times. Countering Mr Kharge, Leader of the House J P Nadda said Dr B R Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were against the reservation based on religion.

In the Lok Sabha, when the House reassembled after the first adjournment at 12 noon, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted that the issue of reservation based on religion had come in 1947, and it was rejected then by all the prominent leaders. As the pandemonium continued, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House till 2 PM.