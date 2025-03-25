Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Budget focuses on Women, infra, power, water..

Calling it a “historic budget”, CM said the government has identified ten focus areas, including infrastructure development, electricity, roads, sewer systems, and water supply.

By Andalib Akhter

The newly elected Delhi BJP government, today presented its maiden budget in the Assembly with focus on women infra development, electricity, roads, water. Presenting the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta said that the government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for paying ₹2,500 per month to eligible women.

CM announced the Budget 2025-26, with a record total of Rs 1 lakh crore, which is a 31.5% increase from last year. Budget highlights include Rs 28,000 crore for infrastructure, Rs 9,000 crore for Yamuna cleaning, Rs 1,000 crore for transport in Delhi-NCR, Rs 5,100 crore for women’s welfare, and Rs 2,144 crore for healthcare among others.

Budget outlay rises 31.5 per cent to ₹1 trillion

Budget 2025 has a total outlay of ₹1 trillion, marking a 31.5 per cent increase over the previous year. CM Gupta said the capital expenditure for FY26 is proposed to be doubled to ₹28,000 crore.

₹10 lakh cover under Ayushman Bharat for Delhiites

The Chief Minister announced an allocation of ₹2,144 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). “Residents of Delhi will now be covered under Ayushman Bharat with a ₹10 lakh insurance cover—₹5 lakh from the Centre and an additional ₹5 lakh top-up by the state government,” she said. The previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had opted out of the central scheme.

A total of ₹6,874 crore has been allocated to the health sector. The government plans to set up new health and wellness centres across the city.

New schools, free laptops

The Budget allocates ₹100 crore for establishing new ‘CM Shri schools’ in Delhi. Additionally, ₹750 crore has been earmarked for distributing free laptops to 1,200 students who pass Class X.

Improved connectivity and urban development

The Delhi government has earmarked ₹1,000 crore for enhancing transport links within Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). A total of ₹696 crore has been allocated for development in slum clusters.

Women’s safety and nutrition

For women’s safety, the Chief Minister announced the installation of 50,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the city. The government has also allocated ₹100 crore to establish 100 Atal Canteens for affordable meals.

Clean drinking water and sanitation

A total of ₹9,000 crore has been allocated for clean drinking water and sanitation. Of this, ₹500 crore will be used for cleaning the Yamuna River by ensuring only treated water enters it through decentralised operations of 40 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). Another ₹500 crore has been allocated for the repair and upgradation of STPs, while ₹250 crore will go towards replacing old sewer lines.

Focus on investment, industry

The Chief Minister announced the formation of a ‘Traders’ Welfare Board’ and said a ‘Global Investment Summit’ will be held in Delhi every two years. She also said a new industrial policy will be introduced to make Delhi an “investment and innovation-friendly city”.

Calling it a “historic budget”, Gupta said the government has identified ten focus areas, including infrastructure development, electricity, roads, sewer systems, and water supply.

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly began on March 24, and voting on the Budget is scheduled for March 27.