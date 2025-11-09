Uttarakhand: PM Modi Inaugurates Several Projects on occasion of Silver Jubilee

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹8,260 crore in Dehradun, on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of Uttarakhand’s statehood.

These include the inauguration of projects worth over ₹930 crore and the foundation stone laying of projects worth over ₹7,210 crore. The projects are related to key sectors such as drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Prime Minister also transferred financial assistance of over ₹62 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 28,000 farmers.

Addressing a gathering at the Forest Research Institute-FRI campus in Dehradun, Mr. Modi said that November 9th is the result of the long struggle and perseverance of the people of Uttarakhand.

Referring to the ongoing development works in the state, the Prime Minister said that projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore are currently under progress in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister stated that if Uttarakhand resolves to do so, it can establish itself as the spiritual capital of the world in the coming years.

Emphasizing the potential of the state as a film and wedding destination, Mr. Modi said that Uttarakhand’s new film policy has made shooting easier in the state, and it is also rapidly emerging as a wedding destination.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that local products of Uttarakhand are aligning with the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, and 15 agricultural products from the state have received GI tags.

He emphasized the need to connect tourists with the state’s traditional festivals such as Harela, Phooldei, and Bhintoli, adding that through the ‘One District – One Festival’ initiative, Uttarakhand can be brought onto the global tourism map.

The Prime Minister added that festivals like Nanda Devi, Jauljibi, Bageshwar Uttarayani, Devidhura, Shravani, and the Butter Festival embody the spirit and soul of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand is moving steadily towards becoming a prosperous and self-reliant state, following the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat ke liye Viksit Uttarakhand’ by the year 2047.