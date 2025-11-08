FM Sitharaman Lays Foundation Stone for Assam’s First Technical and Vocational University

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today laid the foundation stone for Assam’s first university focused on technical and vocational education and training at Bholaguri in Biswanath district.

The ‘Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University’ will offer courses in various technology domains, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, drone and navigation technology, quantum computing, brain computer interface, internet of things, and smart cities and smart environments. The university will come up in a total area of 241 acres, with a built-up area of 7 lakh square feet.

It will feature academic blocks for 2,000 students, hostels for 1,620 students, residential quarters, guest house and a student facility centre. The University named after Kanaklata Barua, a 17-year-old freedom fighter, was shot dead during the Quit India Movement of 1942 while leading a procession bearing the National Flag at Gohpur. Assam Chief Minister Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present on the occasion.