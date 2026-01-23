The Indian Awaaz

Uttarakhand experiences snowfall & temperature drop

Jan 23, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

Snowfall in the Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines, along with other higher-altitude areas and rainfall in the lower regions, has led to a drop in temperatures. 

After a long gap, snowfall has covered the mountains of the state with a white blanket. In Chamoli district, higher-altitude areas including Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Auli, Niti Valley and Mana have received fresh snowfall. In Rudraprayag district, snowfall has been reported at Kedarnath Dham and Triyuginarayan, while in Uttarkashi, Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams, along with the Harshil Valley, also witnessed snowfall.

Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, Surkanda Devi, Kaddukhal and Nag Tibba have witnessed snowfall, which has brought down the temperatures. In the higher reaches of Bageshwar district, the season’s first snowfall has resulted in intense cold conditions. The Chakrata region, including Lokhandi and other high-altitude areas, has also recorded the first snowfall of the year.

Intermittent rainfall has been reported since morning in several parts of the state, including the capital Dehradun. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall at most places in the mountainous districts of the state, particularly in areas located at an altitude of 2,300 metres and above. In view of the weather warning, the concerned departments have been put on alert to deal with any emergency situation.

