Security forces continue operations against Naxalites in Jharkhand

January 23, 2026

The encounter between security forces and Naxalite insurgents in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest continued for the second consecutive day today. One woman Naxalite was killed in the exchange of fire that took place in the morning between Kumdi and Hinjodiri villages under the Kiriburu police station limits.

With this, the total number of Naxalites killed in the last two days has risen to 16. Chaibasa Superintendent of Police Amit Renu confirmed the encounter and said that security has been intensified in the area, the anti-Naxal operation has been stepped up, and a search operation is underway across the entire region.