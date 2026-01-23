Heavy rains lash J&K; NH-44 and Mughal Road closed due to fresh snow

Last Updated on January 23, 2026 5:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The prolonged dry spell in the plains of Jammu region ended last night as heavy rains lashed several areas, bringing a noticeable change in harsh weather conditions. The Meteorological Department has also forecast widespread rain and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days, with chances of heavy rainfall in several vulnerable areas, prompting an advisory urging residents to remain cautious.

However, the traffic movement has been stopped in both directions i.e from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa on Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) due to fresh snowfall in and around the NAVYUG Tunnel. In addition, the Mughal Road, SSG Road, and Sinthan Road have also been closed owing to fresh snow accumulation. People are advised not to travel on above-mentioned roads until the roads are fully restored and declared safe for traffic.