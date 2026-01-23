Cold Wave Intensifies as Himachal Pradesh Records Season’s First Major Snowfall

Last Updated on January 23, 2026 3:56 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

After a long wait, the weather in Himachal Pradesh has finally changed with the activation of a western disturbance. Most parts of the state are witnessing the season’s first widespread and heavy snowfall, while the lower regions have experienced rain and strong winds. This has led to a sharp drop in temperatures and intensified cold wave conditions across the state. Snowfall has been continuing since last night in the tribal and high-altitude areas.

In the state capital, Shimla, snowfall has been ongoing since early morning. Tourist town Manali has also received its first snowfall of the winter, creating great excitement among visitors. The impact of snowfall is clearly visible in Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Chamba, as well as the higher areas of Mandi and Sirmaur districts. The change in weather has brought smiles to the faces of farmers and orchardists.

Experts say adequate cold conditions will have a positive impact on fruit quality and production. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall and rain at some places in Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti districts today. A yellow alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts due to the possibility of hailstorms. According to the department, bad weather conditions may continue in the state tomorrow as well.