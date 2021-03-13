Uttarakhand: 11 ministers inducted into Tirath Singh Rawat cabinet

AMN / DEHRADUN

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat expanded his Council of Ministers on Friday. Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office to 11 ministers at Raj Bhavan.

Banshidhar Bhagat, Bishan Singh Chufal, Ganesh Joshi, and Swami Yatishwaranand are the new faces of Tirath Singh Rawat team, who took oath today. However, Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya, Arvind Pandey, Subodh Uniyal, Rekha Arya, Dhan Singh Rawat were Ministers in ex-Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s team. MLA from Gadarpur Arvind Pandey took the oath in Sanskrit.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that the developmental work done by the earlier Chief Minister will be taken forward for the benefit of every person in the state.

