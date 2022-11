WEB DESK

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in Thailand this morning. A White House official said Harris called for open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between the two countries. Xi Jinping said, the meeting with President Biden in Bali, Indonesia, was strategic and constructive. Media reports said the meeting had important guiding significance for the next stage of China-US relations.