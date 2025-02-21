Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US: Trump’s loyalist Kash Patel elected as FBI Director

Feb 21, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

United States President Donald Trump’s loyalist Kash Patel has been elected as the 9th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which is America’s premier federal law enforcement agency. The Senate narrowly voted to confirm Mr Patel’s appointment last night. In a social media post, Mr Patel thanked President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for their support. He further assured of ending politicisation in the judicial system and rebuilding the trust of people in the FBI.

A former federal defender and Chief of Staff at the US Department of Defence, Kash Patel, will now serve as Director of the FBI for the next 10 years. FBI directors are given 10-year terms as a way to insulate them from political influence and keep them from becoming beholden to a particular president or administration.

