The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump nominates Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary

Nov 23, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump nominates Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary

AMN

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated billionaire Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. Bessent, CEO of Key Square Group and a seasoned investor, will lead Trump’s economic agenda, including tax cuts, addressing the federal deficit, and boosting U.S. energy dominance.

Trump praised Bessent as a top economic strategist, saying he will help drive a Golden Age for the U.S. economy. The Treasury’s role involves shaping domestic and international policies, including managing trade ties amid plans for sweeping tariffs. Bessent, a former Trump advisor, is tasked with navigating potential trade tensions while advancing the administration’s economic goals.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japanese govt approves economic package to boost consumer spending amid rising prices

Nov 23, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Joe Biden Condemns ICC Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders as Outrageous

Nov 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Africa declares food-borne illnesses a National Disaster after surge in food poisoning cases

Nov 22, 2024

You missed

CAMPUS

Democracy is not just a political framework but a part of our lifestyle, says Lok Sabha speaker at O.P. Jindal university

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
QAUMI AWAAZ

Minority Affairs Minister launches Haj Suvidha App 2.0

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
TOP AWAAZ

BJP-led alliance heads for landslide victory in Maharashtra; JMM led I.N.D.I.A Bloc set to retain power in Jharkhand

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump nominates Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary

23 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment