US: Trump nominates Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated billionaire Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. Bessent, CEO of Key Square Group and a seasoned investor, will lead Trump’s economic agenda, including tax cuts, addressing the federal deficit, and boosting U.S. energy dominance.

Trump praised Bessent as a top economic strategist, saying he will help drive a Golden Age for the U.S. economy. The Treasury’s role involves shaping domestic and international policies, including managing trade ties amid plans for sweeping tariffs. Bessent, a former Trump advisor, is tasked with navigating potential trade tensions while advancing the administration’s economic goals.