US Tightens Visa Scrutiny, Causing Interview Delays

Dec 22, 2025

The US has tightened scrutiny of non-immigrant visa holders. This has triggered delays in visa interviews, restricting where applicants can seek visa stamping and expanding social media vetting. According to US immigration attorney Aparna Dave, the changes have already begun affecting visa applicants across categories, including H-1B, F-1 and J-1 visas, with US consulates postponing scheduled interviews as they conduct more extensive background checks. She warned that international travel now carries heightened risk even for those with valid visas.

Dave said the new rules have effectively ended the long-standing practice of applying for US visa stamps in third countries. She also highlighted expanded scrutiny of visa applicants’ online presence. She said now the government has the right to check people’s social media, adding that applicants may be required to make their accounts public.

