US: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced 11 years in prison for defrauding

WEB DESK

In the United States, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced 11 years in prison for defrauding.

Theranos was a startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing. Holmes was convicted in January on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy while at the helm of Theranos. The verdict followed a four-month trial. Her downfall began in 2015 amid investigations from journalists and regulators over the medical company’s faulty product, which claimed to provide accurate information from tests using just a finger-prick of blood.