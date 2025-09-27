US: Supreme Court allows Trump withhold 4 billion dollar in foreign aid

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 1:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

The US Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to withhold 4 billion dollar in foreign aid that had been appropriated by Congress, in a preliminary test of President Trump’s efforts to wrest the power of the purse from lawmakers

. In its brief order, the court’s conservative majority allowed the President to cut the funding in part because it said his flexibility to engage in foreign affairs outweighed the potential harm faced by aid recipients.

The justices cautioned that their decision, a temporary one while litigation continues, should not be read as a final determination on the merits. The Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority. The three liberal justices dissented, saying the issue before the court was too consequential to have been dealt with on an emergency basis. In response to the Supreme Court order, lawyers for one of the challengers, the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition, said that the ruling allowed the administration to refuse to pay out billions it was required by law to spend.

US administration asks Supreme Court to review constitutionality of executive order to end birthright citizenship

The US administration has asked the Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship, pushing the issue before the justices for the second time this year. Despite more than a century of understanding that the 14th Amendment confers citizenship on people born in the United States, the Trump administration told the Supreme Court in an appeal that the notion was mistaken and that the view became ‘pervasive, with destructive consequences’.

The Justice Department filed two appeals on lower court rulings that blocked Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship, which he signed on his first day back in office in January as a key part of his hardline approach toward immigration. The department wrote in the appeals that the lower court’s decisions invalidated a policy of prime importance to the President and his Administration in a manner that undermines the country’s border security.

The department asked the Supreme Court to take up and resolve the case in its new term, which begins on 6th of next month. President Trump’s executive order directed federal agencies to refuse to recognize the citizenship of children born in the United States who do not have at least one parent who is an American citizen or lawful permanent resident, also called a green card holder. His action drew a series of lawsuits arguing among other things that the order violates a right enshrined in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment that provides that anyone born in the United States is a citizen.