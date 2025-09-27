India delivers sharp rebuttal to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at UNGA

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 1:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

India today delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the UN General Assembly, dismissing his remarks as absurd theatrics and asserting that no degree of drama can conceal facts. Exercising the right of reply of India on Pakistan Prime Minister’s speech, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Petal Gahlot said, Prime Minister Sharif once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy.

Pointing to Pakistan’s record on terrorism, Ms Gahlot highlighted Islamabad’s role in the Pahalgam attack. She said, this is the very same Pakistan which at UN Security Council in April this year, shielded the resistance front – a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit — from the responsibility of carrying out the barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In her reply, Ms Gahlot said, the Pakistani Prime Minister has spoken about wanting peace with India. If he is indeed sincere, the pathway is clear.

Pakistan must immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over to it the terrorists wanted in India. She said, it is also ironic that a country which follows in hate, bigotry and intolerance should preach to this assembly on matters of faith. The Indian diplomat said, a picture speaks a thousand words and the world saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor.

She also spoke about senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorifying and paying homage to such notorious terrorists. She called the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s account of recent conflict with India as bizarre. She said, the record on this matter is clear. Till 9th May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10th May, the military pleaded with India directly for a cessation to the fighting. The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani air bases by Indian forces. She said, if destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it.

Recalling Pakistan’s history of sheltering terrorists, Ms Gahlot said, country’s ministers have recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades. She also reiterated India’s stand on terrorism that, there will be no distinction between the terrorists and their sponsors, nor will India allow terrorism to be practised under the cover of a nuclear blackmail. She said, India’s message to the world is clear that there must be zero tolerance for terrorism.

The Indian diplomat said, India and Pakistan have long agreed that any outstanding issue between them will be addressed bilaterally. She said, there is no room for any third party in that regard. This is India’s long-standing national position. She said, the truth is that as in the past, Pakistan is responsible for a terrorist attack on innocent civilians in India. She asserted that India has exercised the right to defend its people.