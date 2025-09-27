UK to Introduce Mandatory Digital ID Cards for Citizens and Residents by 2029

Last Updated on September 27, 2025 1:05 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has unveiled plans to introduce mandatory digital identification cards for all UK citizens and permanent residents, a move aimed at strengthening border management and improving access to public services.

The announcement came during an international gathering of centre-left leaders in London, where Mr. Starmer confirmed the system would be operational before the next general election, due in 2029.

According to the government, the new digital ID scheme will play a crucial role in curbing unauthorised immigration by preventing illegal employment in the shadow economy. Officials also highlighted the benefits for citizens, noting that the system will simplify access to healthcare, welfare, child care, and other essential public services by reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

The UK has not required identity cards for its citizens since the post-World War II era, and the debate over such measures has remained sensitive. While civil rights advocates have voiced concerns about privacy and data security, the government maintains that modern safeguards and digital infrastructure can protect personal information while delivering greater efficiency.

By reviving the long-debated policy, Prime Minister Starmer signalled his government’s determination to balance security with fairness, projecting the reform as both a practical tool for governance and a step toward building a more accountable and inclusive system.