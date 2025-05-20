Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US: Russia, Ukraine to begin direct ceasefire talks

May 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has announced that Russia and Ukraine will begin direct negotiations for a ceasefire and possible end to the war, following a two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said the conversation was positive and both sides are ready to talk.

In a social media post, Trump emphasised that Russia and Ukraine will handle the peace talks themselves, as they best understand the conflict.

He also mentioned that Russia is interested in major trade deals with the US after the war, which he said could create massive jobs and wealth. Ukraine could also benefit from trade during its rebuilding.

After the call, Trump informed key world leaders, including Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, EU leaders, and others. The Vatican, led by newly elected Pope Leo XIV, has offered to host the talks. This offer follows failed ceasefire talks in Istanbul, which did lead to an agreement to exchange prisoners.

Putin confirmed that Moscow is ready to work with Ukraine on a possible peace agreement, stating talks are on the right track. The Russian President emphasised the need to identify the most effective pathways to “peace” amid the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to hold peace talks with Russia in Türkiye, Switzerland, or the Vatican. He called for a full and unconditional ceasefire and stressed that Ukraine is prepared to make real decisions. Zelenskyy urged Russia to show the same willingness to engage in serious talks and asked for continued U.S. support in ending the conflict.

