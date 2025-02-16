US, Russia to meet in Saudi Arabia over Ukraine war

AMN/ WEB DESK

US Defence Secretary Marco Rubio will meet Russian officials in Saudi Arabia for talks on ending the war in Ukraine. This has sparked fears in Europe of them being sidelined. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron has called an emergency summit in Paris tomorrow with European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The US-Russia talks follow a recent call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, not invited to the talks, insists Ukraine will reject any peace deal made without its involvement.