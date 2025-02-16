Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to visit India on February 17-18

The Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will pay a State Visit to India on 17th and 18th of this month at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials and a business delegation. External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that this would be the second visit of the Amir of Qatar to India. He had earlier visited India on in March 2015.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on 18th of this month. During his visit, the Amir will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour. The Amir will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi covering various aspects of the bilateral relations.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries have continued to strengthen, in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties.

The Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community of Qatar. It is appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar. The visit of the Amir of Qatar will provide further momentum to the growing multifaceted partnership.