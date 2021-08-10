US Prez Biden commends Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga on successful hosting of Olympic Games

WEB DESK

United States President Joe Biden has spoken with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and commended him on the successful hosting of the Olympic Games. Mr Biden also affirmed U.S. support for Japan’s hosting of the Paralympics, which will start on 24th of August.

A White House statement said that President Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of Japanese and U.S. Olympians. The statement added that the public health measures were taken so that the athletes could compete in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit.