US President outlines 2.3 trillion dollars plan to reengineer nation’s infrastructure

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Joe Biden has outlined a huge 2.3 trillion dollars plan to reengineer the nation’s infrastructure, which he called as once-in-a-generation investment in America. The President’s “American Jobs Plan” would put corporate America on the hook for the tab as the government creates millions of jobs building infrastructure, such as roads, tackles climate change and boosts human services like care for the elderly.

Unveiling the program in Pittsburgh, President Biden said it is a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything they have seen or done since the US built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago.