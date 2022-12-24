Fire at unregistered elderly care home kills 20 in Kemerovo, Russia

WEB DESK

At least 20 people were killed in Russia when a fire broke out in an unregistered care home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo yesterday, December 23.

Tass news agency quoted fire safety officials as saying that the entire second floor of the building has been burnt.

The blaze has been brought under control. Officials said many homes for the elderly operated without registration throughout Russia and could not be subject to inspections as they were officially considered private property.