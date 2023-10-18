इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2023 04:57:35      انڈین آواز

US President Joe Biden visits Israel; postpones his visit to Jordan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel to show solidarity with the people of the country in the aftermath of the terrorist attack by Hamas. However, he had to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan for a meeting with leaders of Jordan, Egypt and Palestine after the Palestinian Authority cancelled the summit following a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza. A White House statement said, Mr Biden will consult in person with those leaders soon and will remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days.

A Jordanian official said all parties agreed to the cancellation, saying the summit would not achieve any goals under the current circumstances.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا گیارہواں دن

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا آج گیارہواں دن ہے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040 Ad ...

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

@Powered By: Logicsart