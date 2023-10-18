US President Joe Biden visits Israel; postpones his visit to Jordan

AMN

US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel to show solidarity with the people of the country in the aftermath of the terrorist attack by Hamas. However, he had to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan for a meeting with leaders of Jordan, Egypt and Palestine after the Palestinian Authority cancelled the summit following a huge explosion at a hospital in Gaza. A White House statement said, Mr Biden will consult in person with those leaders soon and will remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days.

A Jordanian official said all parties agreed to the cancellation, saying the summit would not achieve any goals under the current circumstances.