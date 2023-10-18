इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2023 03:24:19      انڈین آواز

Dubai Roadshow Yields INR 11,925 Crore Investment for Uttarakhand

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led a high-level delegation to Dubai, where the Uttarakhand government secured investments totaling INR 11,925 crores. The investments were finalized during a roadshow held in Dubai, as part of preparations for the upcoming Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023.Dhami engaged with representatives from diverse sectors, including tourism, education, infrastructure, real estate, healthcare, spices, and more. These agreements signify Uttarakhand’s growing appeal as an emerging investment destination.

Chief Minister Dhami also extended a warm invitation to all industry stakeholders to participate in the forthcoming summit, which is scheduled to take place on December 8th and 9th in Dehradun. The event is expected to provide a platform for further partnerships and collaborations.

Significant agreements were reached with companies like Sar Biotech, Carmila Nutrition Technology Group, GTC Group, Flo Coglimiret Group, Exele Group, and Sharaf Logistics, among others. These investments are set to stimulate growth across sectors and contribute to Uttarakhand’s overall development. Additional commitments were made in various industries, cementing the state’s appeal as a promising investment hub.

The agreements reflect the burgeoning interest in Uttarakhand’s potential as an investment destination, with a focus on various sectors poised to drive the state’s economic development.

