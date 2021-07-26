Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Nine tourists killed in landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh
Olympics Update: Sindhu, Mary Kom win their round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of 10 meter Air Rifle; India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey
Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express transports 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh
PM Mann ki Baat: Cheer Olympians, follow Covid protocols
US President Joe Biden to host Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi at White House today

US President, Joe Biden will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi today at the White House over the future of US troops in Iraq. Today’s meeting also comes amid continued attacks against U.S. military positions in Iraq that the United States blames on Iran-linked militias. A drone attack on last Saturday hit a military base in Iraqi Kurdistan that hosts American troops.

The two countries agreed in April to change the American troops’ mission, focusing on training and advisory roles assisting Iraqi security forces, but there was no timeline for completing the transition. The United States has about 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the U.S.-led coalition effort to battle the Islamic State group that began in 2014.

In addition to the military, Biden and al-Kadhimi are also expected to discuss topics looking at future cooperation on political, economic, health, education and cultural matters.

Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu, Mary Kom win round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of Air Rifle

India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey In Olympics, the medal hopeful for the country, PV Sindhu won her ...

TOKYO 20202: Indian Women face Germany in their Olympic Hockey outing

Harpal Singh Bedi To stay alive for quarterfinal berth Indian Women's Hockey Team will have to put up a bet ...

TOKYO 2020: Ruthless Australia thrash India 7-1 in 2ne Pool A match of Olympic Hockey

By Harpal Singh Bedi Playing with clinical efficiency Australia decimated India 7-1 for their second succes ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

Medical tourism is a type of tourism undertaken to get medical treatment for ailments, and usually, people try ...

