US President Joe Biden to host Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi at White House today

AMN

US President, Joe Biden will host Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi today at the White House over the future of US troops in Iraq. Today’s meeting also comes amid continued attacks against U.S. military positions in Iraq that the United States blames on Iran-linked militias. A drone attack on last Saturday hit a military base in Iraqi Kurdistan that hosts American troops.

The two countries agreed in April to change the American troops’ mission, focusing on training and advisory roles assisting Iraqi security forces, but there was no timeline for completing the transition. The United States has about 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the U.S.-led coalition effort to battle the Islamic State group that began in 2014.

In addition to the military, Biden and al-Kadhimi are also expected to discuss topics looking at future cooperation on political, economic, health, education and cultural matters.