US President Joe Biden announces new weapons package worth 150 million dollars for Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden yesterday announced a new weapons package of worth 150 million dollars for Ukraine. According to a senior U.S. official, the package includes 25,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm, counter-artillery radars used for detecting the source of enemy fire, electronic jamming equipment and spare parts.

The artillery munitions appear to be meant for recently supplied U.S. howitzers.

Friday’s new batch brings the total value of U.S. weaponry sent by the Biden Administration to Ukraine including heavy artillery, shoulder-held Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and drones to 3.8 billion dollars since 24th of February.

According to media, the G-7 leaders and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet virtually tomorrow to discuss Western support for the country.

