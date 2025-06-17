US President asks everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran as tensions between Iran & Israel rise

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has urged everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel. The US President, however, did not elaborate. Nearly 10 million people live in the Iranian capital. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. A White House official said President Trump’s call for Iranians to immediately evacuate Tehran highlights the urgent need for Iran to enter diplomatic talks. The White House has announced that the US President will cut short his G7 visit to Canada due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Meanwhile, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog has confirmed major damage to Iran’s largest uranium enrichment facility. Iran has called on the United States to intervene and help bring an end to the aerial attacks, which have escalated over the past few days.