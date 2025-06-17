Iran Strikes Israeli Broadcaster as Tehran Seeks Diplomatic Exit Through Gulf Intermediaries

AMN

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran’s national broadcaster, came under direct attack in what Israeli military officials described as retaliation for strikes on Israeli infrastructure. The attack on IRIB represents a significant escalation in the targeting of civilian infrastructure by both sides.

Akashvani correspondent reports that Iranian missiles struck Israel’s Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa on Monday, destroying homes and killing civilians as the conflict between the two nations entered its fourth consecutive day. Israel responded by striking buildings belonging to Iranian state-owned media companies in Tehran, including the IRIB television facility during a live broadcast. The escalating confrontation has prompted urgent diplomatic efforts from Gulf states and raised concerns among world leaders meeting at the G7 summit about the potential for broader regional conflict. Tehran has reached out to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman, asking these Gulf intermediaries to press U.S. President Donald Trump to use his influence on Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire in exchange for Iranian flexibility in nuclear negotiations. Gulf leaders and their top diplomats are working intensively, maintaining constant communication with Tehran, Washington and other capitals to prevent the widening of what has become the most serious confrontation between the longstanding enemies in West Asia.

The diplomatic push comes as both nations have launched waves of missile and drone attacks targeting each other’s military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure over the past four days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not rule out targeting Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating such action would “end the conflict” between the two nations. However, President Trump earlier reportedly rejected Israel’s plans to assassinate the Iranian Supreme Leader, according to a US official. The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings to residents and workers in affected areas of the capital before conducting the strikes.

President Trump, speaking at the G-7 summit in Canada, urged Iran to return to talks over its nuclear program to end the conflict with Israel. They should talk and they should talk immediately before it’s too late, Trump stated. The United States has not provided direct military assistance to Israel in the current conflict, though Trump has indicated possible future involvement.

Despite the scale of destruction and mounting casualties, there are no immediate signs of de-escalation from either side. Iran has indicated a willingness to return to nuclear negotiations if Israel attacks cease, but both nations remain entrenched in their respective positions. The Israeli Civil Aviation Authority has announced a complete closure of airspace over major cities, while Iran has similarly restricted civilian flights over Tehran and other major population centres. Both militaries have issued evacuation warnings to civilians in target areas, though the effectiveness of these warnings in preventing civilian casualties remains limited.